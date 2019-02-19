The National Weather Service continues to keep Polk County and the surrounding area under a flood watch through Saturday as the downpour continues into the evening and overnight hours.
The latest forecast has showers continuing and potentially a thunderstorm with lows down into the 30's overnight, and more of the same for midweek and into the weekend.
So please take caution in driving around this evening and into the rest of the week, and make sure that those windshield wipers are working good.
Check out the latest radar from Weather.com.
For now, here's the forecast as it stands through the overnight hours and into the rest of the week:
Wednesday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 56. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then showers likely. High near 59. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61.