Another day of sunshine will bring temperatures up to the 90 degree mark, and sunshine will persist through midweek before chances of showers return according to the latest National Weather Service predictions.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.