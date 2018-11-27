Look for sunshine and windy conditions to dominate the forecast through midweek, and then chances of rain returning before week's end as the National Weather Service calls for chilly temperatures now, and a warm-up in store by the weekend to the mid and upper 60's.
Today's forecast calls for sunshine and clear skies, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of light rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 61.
Friday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 65. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.