Look for sunshine and heat again for the day, and slight chances of showers during the late afternoon again as the National Weather Service expects the air outside to feel close to 100 again with only two days left of Spring 2018.
Today's forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.