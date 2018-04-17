Look for sunshine to dominate the forecast through the next several days, and temperatures to get up to near 80 by midweek, come back down to the 60's before the weekend, and return to the pattern of April showers before the start of next week, according to the latest National Weather Service predictions.
Today's forecast calls for sunshine and clear skies, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.