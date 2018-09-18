Look for a sunny day and some patches of clouds as the National Weather Service expects temperatures to get up to near 90 as the week gets into full stride in Polk County.
Today's forecast calls for patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.