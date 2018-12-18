Look for sunshine to stick around through the daytime hours midweek, but then rain is right back on the horizon as the National Weather Service predicts that showers are on the way for week's end, and clearing again by the weekend.
Today's forecast calls for sunshine again after some patchy fog to start the morning, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Showers. High near 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday: Showers. High near 46. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.