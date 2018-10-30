Look for another day of sunshine, and more of the same for Halloween as the National Weather Service calls for clear skies through midweek, then chances of rain returning to the forecast to start off November in Polk County.
Today's forecast calls for sunny for the rest of the day, with a high near 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.