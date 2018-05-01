Look for sunshine to continue to dominate the skies as May begins in Polk County, with chances of wet weather still predicted for the weekend according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 81. South wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.