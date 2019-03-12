Look for spring-like weather over the next couple of days, but chances of rain are in the forecast before week's end as the National Weather Service expects cooler temperatures by the weekend.
Today's forecast calls for sunshine, with a high near 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.