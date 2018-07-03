Get the umbrella out for portable shade this afternoon as the National Weather Service calls for sunshine and heat, with temperatures feeling close to 100 again.
Today's forecast calls for patchy fog, mainly before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny through mid morning, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Independence Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.