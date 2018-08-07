Don't expect any rainfall in Polk County today, even though the National Weather Service prediction calls for slight chances of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Instead, sunshine and heat should persist again, with temperatures expected to feel closer to 100 than the actual thermometer reading.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Patchy fog between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 98. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.