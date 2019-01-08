There's a small chance for some rain showers in Polk County during the morning hours, but expect that to move off by the afternoon hours with cloudy skies to dominate as the National Weather Service predicts it'll feel like spring for one more day before cooler temperatures take back over.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 36.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50.