Look for the chance of wet weather for the start of the Polk County Fair this evening, but only with the slightest percentage as the National Weather Service otherwise expect mostly clear skies, and a high up to 90 again.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Labor Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.