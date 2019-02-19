Keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days and be careful of driving through puddles that look deep as the National Weather Service expects rainfall through the next several days and have put a flood watch into place through Thursday night and into Friday
Today's forecast calls for showers, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 45. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers. Low around 38. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 57. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 64. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 68.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61.