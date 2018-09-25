It's a good idea to just keep the umbrella handy this week as chances of rain remain in the forecast through the rest of the week and past next weekend according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.