Look for chances of rain through the rest of the day, and more of the same through the rest of the week and into the weekend as temperatures are set to get up into the 70 degree range through Thursday, and then the temperature drop back down toward a more winter-like climate according to the National Weather Service predictions.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 60.