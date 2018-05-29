Wet and gross is the best guess for the weather forecast in Polk County, and all the fresh water falling from overhead is already taking a toll. Trees are falling and Memorial Day was a washout by all accounts. The National Weather Service predictions call for more of the same, with chances of rain continuing through the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Because of all the wet weather, Polk County remains under a flash flood watch through Wednesday.
Today's forecast is a repeat of the start of the week, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.