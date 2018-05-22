Look for chances of rain again this afternoon for Primary Day voting and more wet weather again this evening as the National Weather Service expects thunderstorms heading into midweek and into Memorial Day weekend.
Today's forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 2 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 83.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 66.
Memorial Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.