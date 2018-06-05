Look for another day of sunshine with some clouds mixed in as the National Weather Service calls for the weather to continue to be clear through the day, and into the the rest of the week before chances of showers over the weekend and into the start of next week.
Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 65.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.