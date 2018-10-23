Temperatures are expected to remain under the 70 degree mark in Polk County today as the National Weather Service calls more of the same for the midweek, and then chances of showers moving into the area by Thursday and sticking around through the weekend based on the latest predictions.
Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.