Slightly warmer temperatures are in store for Polk County as sunshine predominates with a few mixed clouds over the area, with warmer weather right around the corner for midweek and heading into the weekend according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 49.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.