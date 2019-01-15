Get ready for another bounce of the thermometer back and forth as the National Weather Service calls as the week continues for a chilly day and night to come through midweek, then a return of rain showers for week's end and a warm start of the weekend predicted before a crash in temperatures for the rest of the M.L.K. Jr. Holiday.
Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday Night: Showers. Low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 39.