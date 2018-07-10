Look for another day of sunshine with some mixed clouds, and only the slightest chance of rain according to National Weather Service predictions, with greater chances at midweek for the updated forecast in Polk County.
Today's forecast calls for a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.