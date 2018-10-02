Mostly sunny

Expect sunshine for the day over Polk County as the National Weather Service calls for temperatures up into the mid-80's, and more of the same for the next several days based on the latest forecast.

Today's forecast is expected to remain mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Columbus Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.