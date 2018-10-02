Expect sunshine for the day over Polk County as the National Weather Service calls for temperatures up into the mid-80's, and more of the same for the next several days based on the latest forecast.
Today's forecast is expected to remain mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Columbus Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.