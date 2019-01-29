Many of Polk County's offices are delayed in opening and schools are closed for the day as snow is expected to arrive and frigid temperatures after another warm January day, and the National Weather Service expects it to remain cold through the end of the week and into the start of February after the area experiences a winter wonderland.
Today's forecast: Rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of snow between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Temperature falling to around 30 by 11 a.m. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 58.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 64.