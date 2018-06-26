Heat and rain seems to be the latest norm for the weather forecast from the National Weather Service for Polk County, and more of the same is expected for the days ahead in the latest predictions from Peachtree City.
Today's forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 99. West wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.