A freeze warning remains in effect as students head to classes and a sudden chill is in the air in Polk County as the National Weather Service calls for a chilly forecast through the next several days, only to be relieved by warmer temperatures coming with rain.
Here's more on the Freeze Warning in effect through 11 a.m.
Today's forecast: Sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.