A bit of rain is in store for Polk County (and is already falling in some parts of the county) as the National Weather Service calls for a wet day, especially in the evening hours and the potential for more at midweek before another round of clearing and cooler weather on the way.
Today's forecast calls for the likelihood of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 72. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Friday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66.