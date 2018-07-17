It's a good idea to keep the umbrella handy for the chance of showers, but the National Weather Service predicts even odds on whether Polk County will get any wet weather for the day, and more of the same through the night and into midweek.
Today's forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 a.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 98. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.