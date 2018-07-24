Rain is likely in store for Polk County as the National Weather Service calls for even odds on showers and thunderstorms following the mid-morning hours, with highs in the mid 80's again for the day and a return to regular summer temperatures by week's end.
Today's forecast calls for a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent for the day.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.