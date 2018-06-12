More rain is in store for Polk County as the annual inch count continues to rise, with at least another tenth of an inch expected during the evening hours as the National Weather Service looks for more or less the same forecast to continue through the end of the weekend.
Today's forecast calls for another round of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.