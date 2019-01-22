Look for wet weather to return for midweek, but for now expect cloudy skies to push in and a windy day for Polk County as the National Weather Service calls for temperatures to remain in the mid-40's, and gusts as high as 20 mph during the day.
Today's forecast calls for increasing clouds, with a high near 46. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: A chance of rain before 8 a.m., then showers, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then rain likely after 1 a.m. Low around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.