Look for cloudy skies to dominate the forecast, and temperatures again in the upper 80's as the week gets underway after the Labor Day holiday according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.