Look for overcast skies during the morning hours to give way to afternoon sunshine as the National Weather Service calls for temperatures in the lower 50's and increasing winds in the run-up to Thanksgiving.
Today's forecast calls for patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise it will be a mostly cloudy day then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Patchy frost after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Patchy frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 37.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Friday Night: Showers. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.