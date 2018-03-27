Look for cloudy skies to dominate the forecast for the day, and chances of wet weather for midweek and after according to the latest predictions from the National Weather Service.
Today's forecast calls for cloudy skies, with a high near 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A chance of showers, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 72. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday: a 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.