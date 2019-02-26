Sunshine is expected to be hidden by cloudy skies today as the National Weather Service calls for chances of rain returning through the nighttime hours, and more of the same through the rest of the week.
Today's forecast calls for increasing clouds, with a high near 65. South wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between midnight and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.