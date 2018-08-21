Another day with chances of rain is in store for Polk County, but it isn't expect to extend past midweek based on the latest National Weather Service forecast, with sunshine making a return before the weekend.
Today's forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.