Another day with chances of rain is in store for Polk County, with more of the same through the overnight hours and the possibility of sunshine back by midweek according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast has a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.