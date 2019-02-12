Expect the weather to wash out today's scheduled rivalry baseball game (check back for updates in a short while on that) as the National Weather Service predicts showers and thunderstorms for this mild mid-February day.
Today's forecast calls for showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 p.m., then a chance of showers. Areas of fog before 10 a.m. High near 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Washington's Birthday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 56.