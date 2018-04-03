Expect wet weather to begin moving in much sooner than expected at the week's beginning, with temperatures dropping by midweek back into the cool range and set to stay there until later in the weekend according to the latest predictions from the National Weather Service.
Today's forecast calls for a slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 73.