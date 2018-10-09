Look for chances of wet weather and cloudy skies with temperatures coming down from the previous autumn heat wave as the National Weather Service calls for mostly cloudy skies for the day, and increased chances of rain as Hurricane Michael looks to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 78. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.