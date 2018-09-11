There's a chance for rainy weather as the National Weather Service calls for a mix of sunshine and clouds for the day, and temperatures remaining in the upper 80's more or less through the end of the week.
Today's forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.