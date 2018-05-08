Enjoy the warm and sunny weather while it lasts, because after midweek the chances of rain returns to Polk County, and then moves right back out for more summer-like temperatures by weekend according to the National Weather Service's latest predictions.
Today's forecasts calls for skies to be sunny and clear, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.