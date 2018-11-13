School had a delayed start this morning due to wet weather's impact from Monday, and officials from the City of Cedartown said six inches of rain was recorded at the water plant over 24 hours.
The good news is that it stopped raining for a while, but the bad news is more showers are likely on the way coming from the Gulf of Mexico across Alabama, and more of the same is predicted through midweek and into Thursday before week's end and some clearing may be in store according to the National Weather Service predictions.
This afternoon's forecast calls for more rain as likely, but thus far it's held off. Otherwise it will remain cloudy, with a high near 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: rain, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 38. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.