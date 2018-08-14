A trio of suspects from out of town were arrested and charged with a list of crimes after they held up the AT&T Store on Nathan Dean Parkway and attempted to get away, but not before the law caught up with them in Paulding County.
Rockmart, Polk County and Aragon Police were joined by the Paulding County Sheriff’s office in apprehending Tyquan Mushiee Bradshaw, 25, of Atlanta, along with Marcus Bernard Mosley, 23, and Kassandra Janice Craft, 23, both of Douglasville addresses, on Highway 6 in Paulding.
The release stated that two of the suspects wearing masks and wielding a weapon entered the AT&T at 7:53 p.m. on Monday evening, and got away with 32 phones before they fled.
Police stated the clerk was not injured.
Bradshaw, Mosley and Craft were able to get away at first, but were apprehended during a traffic stop.
Police were able to recover the phones, along with an Airsoft gun according to Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells.
All remained in the Polk County Jail and are charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by taking, wearing a mask and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
None had bond set as of midday.