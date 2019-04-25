Creative masterpieces will be on display along the Silver Comet Trail for the next several months. Want to have artwork featured? Interested artists have until Wednesday, May 1 to enter your submission for consideration.
The Trail Head Art Gallery is a new concept thought up by the City of Cedartown’s Economic Development and Tourism Department. Special weatherproof material will be used to display digitally reproduced artwork along the fence line at the Welcome Center.
“That area of the trail sees upwards of 7,000 visitors each year, some from as far away as Canada and France. The warmer, summer months are very active -- visitor-wise -- and so we thought the outdoor art gallery would be a great way to showcase local artists to visitors and residents alike,” explained Aimee Madden, who heads up the Economic Development and Tourism Department.
The art gallery will officially open on May 18 during a public reception. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Welcome Center and folks are invited to come and meander along the trail to view the art.
Twenty pieces of artwork are being selected for the gallery this year, but Madden hopes to grow that number in the future.
“We’ve already had a great response of submissions already. We’ve gotten photographs, graphic design entries, digital drawings and have had several traditional mediums, like oil and watercolor, digitally converted for display,” she said.
There are no guidelines regarding subject matter, but submissions must be tasteful and appropriate and there is no cost to enter.
“We’ve had the support from two great sponsors this year – Peach State Ford and Floyd/Polk Medical Center," Madden said. "It’s because of their community spirit we’re able to offer folks a chance to participate with no entry free and really make this a nice event.".
In addition, the group Rome Knitterati, will visit the Trail Head Art Gallery on Friday, May 17, to create colorful and whimsical knitted artwork along the breezeway.
“I asked them if they would be interested in creating yarn pieces to cover some of the breezeway poles to add color and interest to the area and they were very excited to help," Madden said. "We’re looking forward to seeing what they come up with.”
Residents interested in submitting art work for consideration can visit www.cedartowngeorgia.gov for rules and image specifications.
They can be downloaded by accessing the calendar of events, then searching for “Trail Head Art Gallery.” Alternatively, they can contact Madden at 770-748-3220 or via email amadden@cedartowngeorgia.gov.