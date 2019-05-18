Art lovers should make their way down to the Cedartown Welcome Center and Depot this evening to discover the works of inspiration going up on display along the Silver Comet Trail.
The Trail Head Art Gallery will open with a gala event from 5 to 7 p.m. and is free to enjoy the evening. Light refreshments will be available, and locally-produced wine will be served as well.
Planners are billing the evening as an opportunity for "art and fellowship in Downtown Cedartown" and those who come out can see 20 works of art put up along the Silver Comet Trail's portion near the Welcome Center in downtown Cedartown.
Artwork will remain up through July for those who can't make it to this evening's event.
City planners are also asking those who post photos of the artwork on social media to help spread the word by adding #TrailHeadArtGallery to posts.
Those attending should note limited parking access will be available at the Welcome Center, and those who want to can find additional spaces behind the South Main Street Park and in the shopping area next door.
The event this evening is being sponsored by Peach State Ford and Floyd-Polk Medical Center.