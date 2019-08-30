Work continues on the extension of the runway at Polk County's Cornelius Moore Field, and it will require a change of the traffic pattern for vehicles driving in the area starting in the weeks to come.
Airport Manager Chuck Beavers said that plans are in motion to close off Airport Loop Road for an undetermined period of time to allow for off-road dump trucks to take on the task of moving dirt on a nearly non-stop time frame.
Because they'll be crossing the lanes of traffic without notice, he explained that it will create a safety hazard for drivers who are used to utilizing the road as a cut off between Collard Valley Road and Highway 278.
"We're asking that drivers take note of this now, and use alternate routes including Wimberly Hill Road, Pine Mountain Road, Fish Creek Road and Bellview Road," Beavers said.
Signage should be going up before the closure commences over the next 30 days. He added that the road closure is being designed in such a way to cause the least amount of impact to residents around the airport.
Construction on the runway extension project got underway on March 5, and is getting to the stages where they will begin moving dirt into place for some of the new features, and the heavy equipment needed to complete the work. Beavers said that along with the extension of 1,000 feet of runway, they'll also be installing a safety overrun on the west end of the runway, as well as a "much needed aircraft turnaround on the East end of the field."
"The turn around will provide an area for departing aircraft to prepare for takeoff while remaining clear of the active runway and landing traffic," Beavers said.
He said the extension project is expected to take approximately 15 months to complete.
Right now, the latest phase of the project involves moving large quantities of dirt from an excavation site on the west end of airport property to the east end. It'll create a large plateau to accommodate the extended runway and turnaround area.
"The transportation of the dirt involves the use of as many as 10 large "Off Road" dump trucks running virtually non stop," Beavers said.
The runway extension is part of a statewide effort at 11 airports in total to make improvements to metro-area and rural runways and facilities across the state. Former Governor Nathan Deal came to Polk County in 2018 to sign the amended state budget that included much of the funding for the runway extension.
With a 5,000 foot runway, Cornelius Moore Field will be able to accommodate a greater number of aircraft, including small business jets.
Those who are seeking further information about the road closure and project updates can contact Beavers at 470-218-9588.