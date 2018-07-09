Cedartown, GA - The Cedartown Tractor Supply Company store is hosting a Farmers' Market on Saturday, July 21. From 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., local farmers will be selling locally grown, fresh produce, along with other seasonal products.
Shoppers can expect to find many goods for sale including local produce, soaps and baked goods. Participating vendors will have tables set up at the tented space by the storefront where they will showcase their goods.
"This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food," said Matthew Ensley, manager of the Cedartown store. "As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships and this event allows us to do just that."
Cedartown's Tractor Supply is located on Highway 27 next to Home Depot. Contact the store at 770-748-7774.